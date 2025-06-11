/Will US end support for Palestine state? US envoy to Israel says two state solution not US policy goal, Muslim countries should…

The US administration is increasingly becoming non-committal towards the two-state solution to end the Israel-Palestinian conflict. In the latest, Mike Huckabee, the US envoy to Israel, has said he did not think that a Palestinian state remains a US foreign policy goal. He also suggested that Muslim countries should give up land to create the Palestinian state.



What exactly did Huckabee say?

Huckabee, a staunch pro-Israeli conservative who is an evangelical Christian, made the remarks in different interviews published on Tuesday (June 11).

"I don't think so," Huckabee told Bloomberg News when asked whether a Palestinian state remains a US foreign policy goal

"Unless there are some significant things that happen that change the culture, there's no room for it [Palestinian statehood]," Huckabee said, adding such a change probably won't happen in our lifetime'.

The former Arkansas governor suggested that in order to create the Palestinian state, parts of Muslim countries should be used. "Does it have to be in Judea and Samaria?" he asked, referring to the biblical names used by the Israeli government for West Bank.

In a separate interview to BBC, Huckabee said Muslim countries should ‘host’ a future Palestinian state, claiming that they have 644 times the land controlled by Israel.

"So maybe, if there is such a desire for the Palestinian state, there would be someone who would say, we'd like to host it," he said.

Huckabeen also slammed US allies UK and Australia for sanctioning two far-right Israeli ministers for inciting violence against Palestinian communities in West Bank.

What is US stance on two-state solution?

The two-state solution - the peaceful co-existence of Israel and the state of Palestine when it's formed, incorporating the West Bank and Gaza - has been the long-standing policy of the US.



During his second term, Trump has been waxing and waning on this, without having a clear stance on statehood for Palestine. Huckabee, a staunch Israel supporter, is echoing Trump's pro-Israel policies.

Trump administration's vague stance on Palestinian statehood

Huckabee's comments came as Israel and Hamas continue their war in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza. In a sign of the increasingly arbitrary stance of the Trump administration, the State Department said Huckabeen was speaking for himself.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said policy-making was a matter for Trump and the White House, adding, "I'm not going to explain them or really comment on them at all. I think he [Huckabee] certainly speaks for himself," Bruce told reporters.

The White House, meanwhile, directed attention to past statements of President Donald Trump, in which he expressed doubts on the viability of Palestinian statehood.



Trump, in the past few months, had made different proposals, including a US takeover of Gaza. Before his election, Trump had also suggested that the two-state solution is not going to work.