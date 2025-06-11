Live TV
Israel-Gaza War: Trump Urges Netanyahu to End Gaza War, Warned Against Striking Iran
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jun 11, 2025, 08:51 IST
| Updated:
Jun 11, 2025, 08:51 IST
Jun 11, 2025, 08:51 IST
Israel-Gaza War: Trump Urges Netanyahu to End Gaza War, Warned Against Striking Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly advised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt the Gaza offensive and avoid military action against Iran, emphasizing strategic restraint.
israel gaza war
