Microsoft to pay $3 million settlement over sanctions violations

Microsoft has agreed to pay approximately $3 million to settle its potential civil liability for more than 1,300 apparent sanctions violations involving exporting services or software from the US to Cuba, Iran, Syria, and Russia.

On Thursday, the United States and Microsoft reached a settlement over the tech firm's apparent violations of sanctions and export controls, which it voluntarily disclosed.

The US Treasury Department said Microsoft's conduct was "non-egregious and voluntarily self-disclosed."

Most of the violations, which occurred between 2012 and 2019, involved blocked Russian entities or persons in the Crimea region of Ukraine.

These occurred because of Microsoft's failure to identify and prevent the use of its products by prohibited parties, the Treasury Department said.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 before launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. As the company takes the bullet for the mishap, it has yet to deal with other complaints.

The company has registered its cooperation with the authorities over the probe and was pleased with the settlement.

Microsoft has clarified it, mentioning how they take export control and sanctions compliance very seriously.

After learning about a few employees' screening failures and infractions, it voluntarily disclosed them to the appropriate authorities.

According to the Treasury Department, the causes of sanctions violations included a lack of complete or accurate information on the identities of the end customers for Microsoft products, as well as shortcomings in Microsoft's restricted-party screening.

However, with the legal compliances, the company is all set to put the fiasco behind the progress in their business.

