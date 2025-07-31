LOGIN
Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 31, 2025, 22:40 IST | Updated: Jul 31, 2025, 22:52 IST
Microsoft reveals 40 jobs AI will take over sooner - Check which jobs are still safe

Microsoft has recently identified 40 jobs that are most likely to be affected by the artificial intelligence Photograph: (Freepik)

Story highlights

The number of entry-level job openings in the UK fell from 315,550 in November 2022(when ChatGpt was launched) to 214,934 last month, according to the job site Adzuna.

A new study by Microsoft has recently identified 40 jobs that are most likely to be affected by the artificial intelligence (AI). The research is based on the Unites States (US) job market but has the global implications. It shows how AI tools like ChatGPT can be used in jobs and can change many professions. Microsoft’s team used something called an “AI applicability score” to see how easily AI could be used in different roles. While the company admits that the AI won’t fully replace humans but it will definitely change how people work. Kiran Tomlinson, a Microsoft researcher, said that the goal was to understand how AI can help in different roles.

"Our research shows that AI supports many tasks, particularly those involving research, writing, and communication,” he explained.

Jobs involving writing, editing, customer service and data analysis are among the most affected fields by the AI. These fields includes roles like writers, editors, translators, public relations workers and journalists. Microsoft itself has reportedly let go of thousands of employees earlier this year due to the growing(partially) use of AI.

On the other hand, there are jobs that are least affected by AI and are that jobs which requires physical and a human presence. These jobs includes plumbers, roofers, nursing assistants, massage therapists and phlebotomists. These jobs are considered safe for now because AI can’t do physical tasks or make real-time human decisions.

The study also raises important questions about how societies and governments will deal with the changes that artificial intelligence brings.

While some experts believes that the AI can help in solving major problems, while others fear that AI could lead to unemployment, inequality and social unrest.

Professions most at risk from AI:

  • Interpreters and translators
  • Historians
  • Passenger attendants
  • Sales representatives of services
  • Writers and authors
  • Customer service representatives
  • CNC tool programmers
  • Telephone operators
  • Ticket agents and travel clerks
  • Broadcast announcers and radio DJs
  • Brokerage clerks
  • Farm and home management educators
  • Telemarketers
  • Concierges
  • Political scientists
  • News analysts
  • Reporters
  • Journalists
  • Mathematicians
  • Technical writers
  • Proofreaders and copy markers
  • Hosts and hostesses
  • Editors
  • Postsecondary business teachers
  • Public relations specialists
  • Demonstrators and product promoters
  • Advertising sales agents
  • New accounts clerks
  • Statistical assistants
  • Counter and rental clerks
  • Data scientists
  • Personal financial advisors
  • Archivists
  • Postsecondary economics teachers
  • Web developers
  • Management analysts
  • Geographers
  • Models
  • Market research analysts
  • Public safety telecommunicators
  • Switchboard operators
  • Postsecondary library science teachers

Professions most safe from the risk of AI:

  • Dredge operators
  • Bridge and lock tenders
  • Water treatment plant and system operators
  • Foundry mold and coremakers
  • Rail-track laying and maintenance equipment operators
  • Pile driver operators
  • Floor sanders and finishers
  • Orderlies, Motorboat operators
  • Logging equipment operators
  • Paving, surfacing and tamping equipment operators
  • Maids and housekeeping cleaners
  • Roustabouts (oil and gas)
  • Roofers
  • Gas compressor and gas pumping station operators
  • Helpers–roofers
  • Tire builders
  • Surgical assistant
  • Massage therapists
  • Ophthalmic medical technicians
  • Industrial truck and tractor operators
  • Supervisors of firefighters
  • Cement masons and concrete finishers
  • Dishwashers
  • Machine feeders
  • Packaging and filling machine operators
  • Medical equipment preparers
  • Highway maintenance workers
  • Helpers–production workers
  • Prosthodontists
  • Tire repairers and changers
  • Ship engineers
  • Automotive glass installers and repairers
  • Oral and maxillofacial surgeons
  • Plant and system operators
  • Embalmers
  • Helpers–painters, plasterers, and similar
  • Hazardous materials removal workers
  • Nursing assistants
  • Phlebotomists

