/Microsoft reveals 40 jobs AI will take over sooner - Check which jobs are still safe

A new study by Microsoft has recently identified 40 jobs that are most likely to be affected by the artificial intelligence (AI). The research is based on the Unites States (US) job market but has the global implications. It shows how AI tools like ChatGPT can be used in jobs and can change many professions. Microsoft’s team used something called an “AI applicability score” to see how easily AI could be used in different roles. While the company admits that the AI won’t fully replace humans but it will definitely change how people work. Kiran Tomlinson, a Microsoft researcher, said that the goal was to understand how AI can help in different roles.

"Our research shows that AI supports many tasks, particularly those involving research, writing, and communication,” he explained.

Jobs involving writing, editing, customer service and data analysis are among the most affected fields by the AI. These fields includes roles like writers, editors, translators, public relations workers and journalists. Microsoft itself has reportedly let go of thousands of employees earlier this year due to the growing(partially) use of AI.

On the other hand, there are jobs that are least affected by AI and are that jobs which requires physical and a human presence. These jobs includes plumbers, roofers, nursing assistants, massage therapists and phlebotomists. These jobs are considered safe for now because AI can’t do physical tasks or make real-time human decisions.

The study also raises important questions about how societies and governments will deal with the changes that artificial intelligence brings.

While some experts believes that the AI can help in solving major problems, while others fear that AI could lead to unemployment, inequality and social unrest.



Professions most at risk from AI:

Interpreters and translators

Historians

Passenger attendants

Sales representatives of services

Writers and authors

Customer service representatives

CNC tool programmers

Telephone operators

Ticket agents and travel clerks

Broadcast announcers and radio DJs

Brokerage clerks

Farm and home management educators

Telemarketers

Concierges

Political scientists

News analysts

Reporters

Journalists

Mathematicians

Technical writers

Proofreaders and copy markers

Hosts and hostesses

Editors

Postsecondary business teachers

Public relations specialists

Demonstrators and product promoters

Advertising sales agents

New accounts clerks

Statistical assistants

Counter and rental clerks

Data scientists

Personal financial advisors

Archivists

Postsecondary economics teachers

Web developers

Management analysts

Geographers

Models

Market research analysts

Public safety telecommunicators

Switchboard operators

Postsecondary library science teachers

Professions most safe from the risk of AI: