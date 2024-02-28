Michigan primary elections: Biden and Trump expected to win their primaries

The US state of Michigan on Tuesday voted in the presidential primary elections which were expected to be yet another ticker-tape parade for Republican Donald Trump, but as per the numbers trickling in could also be a resounding win for Democrat Joe Biden.

As per AFP, early returns showed Biden and Trump with solid leads.

Democratic Primary Election Results

With around 21 per cent of the estimated Democratic vote counted, Biden has 79.5 per cent support, with "uncommitted" getting 14.9.

Republican Primary Election Results

With around 22 per cent of the estimated Republican vote counted, Donald Trump has 66.3 per cent support, while Nikki Haley has 28.7 per cent, with "uncommitted" getting merely 2.6.

Edison Research has called the elections, projecting Joe Biden and Donald Trump as the winners for Democrats and Republicans, respectively.

The "uncommitted option"

Michigan, as per Reuters, routinely offers an "uncommitted" option to question whether a named candidate has the support of the party's base.

Preliminary results show the number of uncommitted votes is higher in the Democratic race. As per media reports, this could be over Biden's Gaza policy.

Talking to AFP, Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American in Congress, said, "I was proud today to walk in and pull a Democratic ballot and vote 'uncommitted'."

"When 74 per cent of Democrats in Michigan support a ceasefire, yet President Biden is not hearing us, this is the way we can use our democracy to say, 'Listen — listen to Michigan'."

Michigan is expected to play a decisive role in the head-to-head November 5 US presidential election — a likely rematch between Biden and Trump.

The battleground state could swing toward either party. In their previous showdown in 2020, Biden beat Trump narrowly by just 2.8 percentage points.