Miami GOP Mayor Francis Suarez throws his hat into ring for 2024 presidential race

Miami GOP Mayor Francis Suarez has officially launched his presidential campaign for 2024, embarking on a challenging journey as a long-shot candidate. In a video released Thursday morning, Suarez made his formal entry into the race, expressing his determination to fight for a better future for the nation's children.

Drawing inspiration from his father, Suarez proclaimed, "You get to choose your battles, and I am choosing the biggest one of my life. I'm going to run for president, not just for my children, but for yours as well. Let's grant them the future they deserve. It's time to take matters into our own hands. It's time to get things started."

Later today, Suarez is scheduled to address the public at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. In a recent appearance on Fox News, the mayor hinted at a "major announcement" in the upcoming weeks and emphasised that his speech at the Reagan Library is one that Americans should not miss. Who is Mayor Francis Suarez? Suarez, a Cuban American, is currently serving his second term as the mayor of Miami, Florida's second-most populous city. Until recently, he also held the position of president at the bipartisan US Conference of Mayors, showcasing his ability to work across party lines.

Before his official filing, a super PAC supporting Suarez released a two-minute video that praised his leadership in Miami while teasing his underdog bid for the White House. The video highlighted his approach to combating crime and his unwavering support for law enforcement. Suarez faces an uphill battle As the first major Hispanic candidate to enter the Republican race, Suarez faces an uphill battle in the primary. Former President Donald Trump, who resides in nearby Palm Beach, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis currently dominate the polls.

The primary field also includes notable figures such as former Vice President Mike Pence, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. A look at Francis Suarez's political career Before becoming mayor in 2017, Suarez served as a Miami city commissioner for eight years. His father, Xavier Suarez, was also a former mayor of Miami in the 1980s and 1990s, albeit with his victory in 1997 being overturned due to an investigation into voter fraud.