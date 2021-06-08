Mexico: Sister punches crocodile in face to protect her twin

When it comes to protecting family, an individual can go to any length, even if it punching a crocodile in the face.

Georgia and Melissa, 28-year-old twins, were swimming in a lagoon near Puerto Escondido in Mexico when they were attacked by a crocodile.

As the sisters were busy spotting turtles, Melissa suddenly disappeared under the water and Georgia started looking for her sister.

Mellisa was spotted under the water by her sister but was unconscious. "Georgia found her unresponsive and started to drag her back to the safety of a boat,” the twin’s 33-year-old sister Hana from Alton in Hampshire told BBC. "She dragged her back as the crocodile kept coming back for more - so she just started hitting it."

Georgia had heard that with some animals, one has to start hitting them to scare them away, especially when they are hunting.

The crocodile came back thrice to attack Mellisa and tossed her around "like a rag doll". However, Georgia did not give up and kept punching the crocodile with all her might.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital in Mexico where Mellisa is in an induced coma as she had water in her lungs, and doctors are worried she might have punctured a lung too.

"Both Georgia and Melissa are on heavy doses of intravenous antibiotics, so we're really hoping that if any infection does develop that they'll be able to catch it really quickly," Hana said.

Their family has started a crowdfunding campaign to collect funds to pay for the treatment the sisters are receiving in Mexico, and their dad is in contact with the British Embassy in Mexico to try and get support for his daughters’ treatment.

The two sisters had been travelling while volunteering and working in animal sanctuaries.