Sarah Everard disappearance case: UK police officer confesses to kidnap and rape

A few months after a London woman, Sarah Everard, was murdered, a police officer has confessed to kidnapping and raping the 33-year-old.

Wayne Couzens, a 48-year-old officer with the Met police, pleaded guilty to abducting Everard while she was walking home from her friend’s house in the South of London on March 03.

Couzens was earlier accused of raping and murdering the 33-year-old and was scheduled to enter a plea next month.

However, the police officer pleaded guilty to kidnapping and raping the London woman, the local media reported on Tuesday.

Everard’s case has highlighted the poor status of security of women in the country, especially London, where several women claim to feel unsafe while walking alone on the streets.

Her death led to several women recounting their own experiences of unsafe travel in the city and thousands of people took to the streets to demand justice for Everard’s murder.

However, the London police were criticised for the way the unit mishandled a vigil that was organised for Everard.