Mexico shootout: 10 road racers killed, 9 injured at a car show

At least 10 road racers were killed while nine others were injured in gunfire at a car racing show in Baja California, northern Mexico, as per reports citing the municipal government.

The incident took place, according to the Baja California State Attorney General's Office, at an event featuring all-terrain vehicles in Ensenada's San Vicente neighborhood. According to accounts from 911 calls, individuals with long guns emerged from a grey vehicle and started firing at participants at a petrol station at about 2:18 pm (2118 GMT), reported Reuters.

Several agencies reached the site, including the Mexican Red Cross, the Fire Department, the Marines, municipal and state police, and the Marines.

Ricardo Ivan Carpio Sanchez, the state's attorney general, reportedly ordered a special team to look into the incident, according to mayor Armando Ayala Robles.

The victims' names or nationalities have not yet been made public. According to Fox8, the wounded were sent to hospitals in Northern Baja California by the Mexican Red Cross.