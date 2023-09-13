Mexican drug lord El Chapo's wife Emma Coronel to be released: US

Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's wife Emma Coronel will be freed in Los Angeles on Wednesday (September 13) following her arrest in 2021 on drug trafficking charges. Citing the Bureau of Prisons, a report by the news agency Reuters said that Coronel would be released from a low-security confinement institution in Los Angeles. She was also given a further two years of supervised release.

Coronel, 34, was arrested and sentenced to three years in prison in 2021 after pleading guilty to three counts of helping the notorious Sinaloa Cartel, which was co-founded by her husband. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to money and distribute illegal drugs and engaging in financial dealings.

She also admitted to acting as a courier between El Chapo and other organisation members while he was being held in Mexico's Altiplano prison after his arrest in 2014.

Coronel's sentencing judge said she quickly accepted responsibility and agreed to forfeit nearly $1.5 million of proceeds from her criminal activity to the US government, and her three-year sentence was later reduced.

El Chapo is currently serving a life sentence in the United States after he was extradited in 2017 following two escapes from maximum security prisons in Mexico. In April, the US Justice Department announced charges against Chapo's three sons and other members of the Sinaloa cartel, in a sprawling fentanyl-trafficking investigation.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, standing alongside Drug Enforcement Administration chief Anne Milgram and other top federal prosecutors, unveiled the indictments in three districts aimed at hitting the cartel’s global network.

"Families and communities across our country are being devastated by the fentanyl epidemic. We will never forget those who bear responsibility for this tragedy. And we will never stop working to hold them accountable for their crimes in the United States," Garland said.

