'Methodical and careful': Death toll of Florida building collapse reaches 94

Almost a month after the collapse of a building in Florida, the death toll is still increasing as the search and rescue teams are searching for victims.

The death toll has now increased to 94, after nearly three weeks of the disaster. However, the search and rescue operation is seemingly becoming more difficult now.

"There may be people who are deceased who remain on the unaccounted list until a positive ID has been made," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. "However, the process of making identifications has become more difficult as time goes on, and the recovery at this point is yielding human remains."

She has urged people to keep patience and has also expressed condolences and sympathies for the family members of the missing people. "The process is very methodical and careful, and it does take time," she said.

Some scientists have also offered their services to match the DNA from recovered human remains to those of the family members of the missing victims. "It's obvious that this has become much more than a collapsed building site. It is a holy site," Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said.

Meanwhile, authorities are now investigating several other buildings in the area for any possible structural damage. An investigation has also been launched to find out the reason behind this deadly building collapse.