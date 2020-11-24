Metal monolith found in the middle of nowhere in Utah. Who put it there?

Something uncanny was just discovered in Utah, United States after officers from the state Department of Public Safety found a metal monolith randomly stationed in the desert.

Last Wednesday, the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Aero Bureau’s officers were flying in a helicopter to assist the Division of Wildlife Resources in counting bighorn sheep in the region, when they stumbled upon the monolith, soaking in the sun.

The helicopter’s pilot told KSL that it was spotted by one of the biologists when they were flying directly on top of it.

After noticing the object, the biologist’s first reaction “Whoa Whoa, turn around”. He then urged the pilot to turn around to look at “this thing”.

No day is the same for the members of our Aero Bureau - and what they encountered recently while on a mission counting big horn sheep was very...unique... Posted by Utah Department of Public Safety on Sunday, 22 November 2020

When they descended, they found a silver metal monolith emerging from the ground. According to CNN, it was between 10 ti 12 feet high.

The first spotters believe that it didn’t randomly drop there, but was actually planted on the spot. Nobody knows how it got there, and who is responsible for it.

Social media is already buzzing with conspiracy theories about the monolith. The fan favourite - aliens have been credited for this object among many. Many believe that it was put there by an artist.

However, it is illegal to put structures or art in public land without authorisation regardless of “what planet you’re from”, as iterated by Utah DPS in a statement. The exact location of the object has not been revealed yet.