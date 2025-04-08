Meta is stepping up its efforts to make its platforms safer for teenagers. The company is now expanding its teen safety features beyond Instagram, bringing new restrictions to Facebook and Messenger as well.

No more live streaming for under-16s

One of the main changes is a new restriction on Instagram’s Live feature. Teenagers under the age of 16 will no longer be able to use Instagram Live unless they have permission from a parent. Meta is also tightening how teens interact with images in direct messages. A feature that blurs images suspected of containing nudity will now require parental approval to be switched off.

What are other new features?

The company is rolling out the same system of teen accounts that was introduced on Instagram last year to Facebook and Messenger. These teen accounts automatically apply stricter safety settings for under-18 users. Parents can set daily time limits, restrict usage at certain hours, and view who their child is messaging.

In the new update, users under 16 will need parental consent to make any changes to these default settings. Those aged 16 and 17 will also have the features turned on by default but will be allowed to adjust them on their own.

The updated features will first be introduced in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

Meta said that more than 90% of 13- to 15-year-olds using Instagram have kept the restrictions on, and around 54 million teens worldwide are currently using the teen account system.

The changes come at a time when governments are putting pressure on tech companies to protect young users. In the UK, the Online Safety Act came into effect in March.

This law forces online platforms to take action against illegal content like child abuse, terrorism, and online fraud. It also requires extra protections for under-18s to keep them safe from harmful material such as suicide or self-harm-related content.

“Shift the balance in favour of parents”

When the Instagram teen features were first introduced, Meta’s then president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said the goal was to give parents more control.

He explained that the new rules would “shift the balance in favour of parents” when it comes to keeping their children safe online. Clegg also pointed out that many parents still don’t make use of available safety tools.

(With inputs from agencies)