Meta is reportedly considering spinning off Instagram Reels into a separate app, according to The Information. The move is said to be part of an internal initiative called Project Ray, aimed at refining content recommendations and enhancing the user experience.

Instagram currently houses a blend of photos, Stories, and Reels, but critics argue that the platform has become cluttered. By creating a dedicated space for short-form videos, Meta could streamline Instagram’s core features while giving Reels a more focused platform.

Reports suggest that the new app might also introduce longer, three-minute Reels, aligning with evolving content consumption trends. However, Meta has yet to make an official announcement regarding the project.

Rivaling TikTok in an unstable market

The timing of Meta’s potential move is notable, as TikTok continues to face regulatory scrutiny in the US Concerns over national security risks have led to discussions about banning or restructuring the platform’s ownership. While ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, has resisted calls to sell its US operations, uncertainty looms over its future.

Meta has already been aggressively promoting Reels by offering financial incentives to creators and encouraging them to post content from TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat.

With no official confirmation from Meta, it remains to be seen whether Instagram Reels will get its own platform or remain integrated within the main app.

