The Karnataka government has decided to ban the use of plastic in idli preparation across hotels and restaurants, citing serious health hazards.

Advertisment

The move follows inspections by the Food Safety Department, which revealed that 52 hotels were using polythene sheets while steaming idlis. Traditionally, cloth has been used for this purpose, but the shift to plastic has raised significant health concerns.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced that an official circular regarding the ban will be issued within two days.

The Minister posted on X, “Plastic in food preparation is a serious public health hazard. When used in idli making, toxic chemicals from plastic leach into food, increasing health risks for consumers. I urge all hotels and food establishments to immediately stop this practice and adopt safer alternatives like stainless steel plates or banana leaves. Public health cannot be compromised.”

Advertisment

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin accuses Hindi of erasing regional languages, slams opposition for 'Hindi imposition'

Government’s findings

Health officials conducted checks in 251 establishments across Karnataka, collecting idli samples to assess food safety standards. Their findings confirmed that a portion of the food industry had adopted plastic sheets as a cheaper alternative to cloth.

Advertisment

Also Read | Japan’s population crisis deepens as births hit record low

Health risks

Minister Rao highlighted that this practice is highly unsafe, as plastic, especially thin polythene, contains toxic chemicals that can leach into food when exposed to heat.

The minister urged the food industry to revert to safer, traditional methods and assured the public that the government is prioritising their health.

Heating plastic releases carcinogenic substances, which are linked to serious health conditions, including cancer and consuming food exposed to plastic contaminants could pose long-term health risks.

Strict action and public awareness

The Karnataka government is taking a firm stand against the use of plastic in food preparation. Minister Rao assured that strict action will be taken against violators and encouraged citizens to report any instances of non-compliance.

(With inputs from agencies)