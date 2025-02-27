Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has accused Hindi of erasing regional languages, claiming that many regional languages are now “gasping for survival.” Reiterating Tamil Nadu’s strong opposition to the Centre’s three-language policy, he insisted on retaining Tamil and English as the state's official languages of instruction.

In a post on X, Stalin listed several languages— such as Bhojpuri, Maithili, Awadhi, Braj, Bundeli, Garhwali, Kumaoni, Magahi, Marwari, Malvi, Chhattisgarhi, Santhali, Angika, Ho, Kharia, Khortha, Kurmali, Kurukh, Mundari, and many more —that he said were being “swallowed” by Hindi.

Ever wondered how many Indian languages Hindi has swallowed? Bhojpuri, Maithili, Awadhi, Braj, Bundeli, Garhwali, Kumaoni, Magahi, Marwari, Malvi, Chhattisgarhi, Santhali, Angika, Ho, Kharia, Khortha, Kurmali, Kurukh, Mundari and… pic.twitter.com/VhkWtCDHV9 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 27, 2025

Referring to the language policy as a form of cultural domination, Stalin wrote to his party cadre, stating, “Hindi is the mask, Sanskrit is the hidden face.”

When asked whether the Centre’s policies were igniting another language conflict, Stalin responded, “Yes, certainly. We are ready for it.” His remarks indicate the DMK’s preparedness to resist any perceived attempts to impose Hindi over regional languages.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin echoed similar concerns, stating that Hindi had already become a "disruptive language." He cited languages like Haryanvi and Rajasthani as examples of those being overshadowed by Hindi, warning that the Tamil language could face the same fate if not protected.

Opposition to the Centre’s three-language policy

Stalin has been a vocal critic of the Centre’s three-language policy. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has historically opposed Hindi imposition, with Tamil Nadu witnessing massive anti-Hindi agitations in 1965. The DMK continues to advocate for a two-language formula—Tamil and English—while rejecting the Centre’s push for Hindi.

