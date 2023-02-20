Memphis overnight shootings kill one, injure 10: Police

The Memphis police department in a press release stated that one person was killed and 10 others were injured as a result of two shootings in Tennessee that authorities think are linked, as reported by the Associated Press. The shootings took place in Memphis' Whitehaven district, roughly 10 miles (16 km) south of the city centre and close to Memphis International Airport. The two shootings happened on East Shelby Drive, a commercial route lined with restaurants, supermarkets, churches, and medical offices, also bordered by residential areas.

The Live Lounge nightclub in Memphis made its first call for assistance from police at 12:43 in the morning, according to the press release.

There are 3 persons of interest that investigators would like to speak w/ concerning this incident. If anyone can identify these individuals, call Crime Stoppers @ 901-528-CASH. The individual in the blk t-shirt w/ green writing may have been injured and needs medical attention. pic.twitter.com/AcHQmOxUzU — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 19, 2023 ×

Two victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition and five others with minor injuries went to area hospitals in private vehicles.

Another violent night in Memphis: @MEM_PoliceDept say they responded to Live Lounge in Whitehaven at 12:43 because of a shooting. While investigating, they got a call for another shooting less than 2 miles away. At least 11 shot and 1 dead. pic.twitter.com/Q4MI3pOOuq — Walter Murphy (@WMurphyNews) February 19, 2023 ×

Police were alerted to a second shooting approximately a mile distant while they were already on the site. Police reported that three victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition at the scene, while one male victim was pronounced dead.

Investigators are unclear about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or if the shooter knew the victims.

