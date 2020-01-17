Meghan Markle 'may not return' to UK for a very long time

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada after the transition from their royal positions and duties, the 'skeleton' staff working at Sussexes’ Frogmore Cottage are being ‘let-go’.

Ahead of the ad-hoc staff, only two permanent employees which include a house manager and a cleaner are moved to the Queen’s household.

According to sources, the Sussexes were operating the Frogmore Cottage on the Queen’s Windsor estate.

The couple’s decision to move North America for at least part of the year might fuel speculation among palace officials that Meghan Markle might never return to Britain in order to live in a “meaningful” way.

The 93-year old monarch was deeply saddened by the couple’s decision to step back from their royal duties. She even wished for them to be ‘full-time royals’ and continue their roles.

However, she was interestingly supportive in their decision and emphasized that the royal family respects the Sussexes’ decision to attain ‘financial independence’.

She also held an unprecedented summit with Prince Charles, Prince William, and Harry at Sandringham to discuss the forwarding roles of the royal couple.

The British and Canadian governments are in constant talks about the residency and security issues of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The staff is already foretold to expect changes but official plans are yet to be announced.