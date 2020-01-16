Post split from royal family, Meghan Markle visits a women's charity in Canada

It's just been a few days since Meghan Markle stepped down from her royal duties and moved to Canada but the former actress has already started charity work in the country.



The Duchess Of Sussex visited Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver, where she spoke to members and volunteers about issues women are facing in the local areas.Prince Harry to appear in public for first time since royal split



The Charity organisation took to social media to share photos of Meghan's visit. She can be seen dressed in a beige jumper and denim as she poses with eight other women from the organisation.



The charity's Facebook page captioned the picture as, "Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community."



Meghan Markle flew back to Canada last Thursday from the United Kingdom, where she had returned briefly in January to announce that she and her husband Prince Harry would be stepping down from their senior roles in the royal family. The couple stated that they would be dividing their time between North America and Britain. Madame Tussauds removes waxworks of Harry and Meghan from royal family display



The couple had spent 6 weeks in Canada in December and celebrated Christmas and New Years in the country.



The couple's announcement took the entire family by surprise and emergency meetings were called in with Queen Elizabeth II on how to deal with such a 'crisis'. On Monday, the Buckingham Palace issued a statement that said, that Queen Elizabeth II had agreed to a "period of transition" for Harry and Meghan in which the Sussexes would spend time in Canada and the UK.



"Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family," Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement, adding, "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

