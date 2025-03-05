Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins was named as the designated survivor for US President Donald Trump's 2025 joint address to Congress on Tuesday night.

Advertisment

Trump delivered the joint address to Congress on Tuesday night for the first time in his second presidency. Shortly before Trump's speech, the White House confirmed Collins' selection.

Appointing a "designated survivor" is a part of the proceedings of the joint address. A cabinet member is appointed as the designated survivor to ensure the continuity of government in case of a catastrophic event during a high-profile gathering.

Also read: Who is Roberto Ortiz? Trump hails him, vows to 'wage war' on Mexican drug cartels

Advertisment

Collins was taken to a secure, undisclosed location while Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other key government officials convened in the Capitol during the joint address.

Who is Doug Collins?

Doug Collins is a former congressman from Georgia's 9th congressional district. He has served from 2013 to 2021 before being appointed Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

Advertisment

Collins, who was confirmed as VA Secretary on February 4, 2025, is 17th in the presidential line of succession.

He has studied law and has worked as a managing partner at the Collins and Csider law firm since 2010.

Also read: Who is DJ Daniel? Trump appoints 13-year-old as United States Secret Service agent

Talking about his military experience, he served as a Navy chaplain in the late 1980s before joining the US Air Force Reserve Command, where he holds the rank of colonel.

Collins serving as the VA Secretary oversees nearly 200 medical centres and manages a budget of approximately $350 billion, trying to improve air quality and tackle veterans' health challenges.

Also read: Trump speech : Vance claps as Rep Al Green is ejected from Trump's speech to Congress - Watch

What is a designated survivor?

A designated survivor is usually chosen from the cabinet members and has to stay away from the event to ensure the continuity of government in case of an attack or disaster harming the leadership.

It goes back to the Cold War era and the first designated survivor was appointed in 1981 when Education Secretary Terrel Bell was selected.

The person chosen as a designated survivor must meet presidential eligibility criteria, including being a natural-born US citizen and should be at least 35 years old.

Also read: White House gets 'petty'? Releases list of moments Democrats didn't clap for Trump

(With inputs from agencies)