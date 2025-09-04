/Medical Wars in US: It’s State vs State over vaccination and top disease control body CDC

American states are fighting each other on medical care issues depending on their political leanings, in a new kind of ideological war shaping up across the nation. With the alleged politicisation and weaponisation of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), under Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr., red states and blue states are taking widely differing views and paths on public health policy, most evident in vaccine mandates. While Florida is aggressively rolling back childhood vaccine requirements, California is leading the formation of a science-based health alliance with other like-minded states. Here is how the US is entering into a full-blown ‘medical war’ where each state draws its own line between freedom and public safety.

Florida to eliminate vaccine mandates

In a stunning move, Florida announced plans this week to end all state-level vaccine mandates including for diseases like measles, polio, hepatitis B, and chickenpox. Framed by Governor Ron DeSantis and Surgeon General Dr Joseph Ladapo, the move is being described as “medical freedom,” but has sent shockwaves through the public health community.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Ladapo even likened vaccine mandates – most prominently in place during the COVID pandemic under the Biden presidency – to “slavery”. Florida is facing fierce criticism from the medical community, which warned that the child vaccine move could result in the resurgence of deadly, vaccine-preventable diseases.

"This is reckless," said Dr Michael Osterholm, a leading infectious disease expert, adding, "Florida is putting ideology ahead of basic public health science."

Texas: Caught in the crossfire of consequences amid measles outbreak

Texas, another Republican-held state, cancelled its annual immunisation conference due to uncertainties involving CDC participation, reflecting the confusion at the federal level under Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

This happened even as Texas battled the aftermath of a severe measles outbreak that sickened hundreds—mostly in areas with low vaccination rates.

This week, Texas also opened another battlefront over abortions, with a new law mandating that citizens can sue anyone prescribing and providing abortion pills.

How California and the West Coast are leading an anti-CDC rebellion

Meanwhile, Democrat-ruled states on the West Coast – California, Oregon, and Washington – are taking a strong stance against the CDC. These states formed the West Coast Health Alliance that vowed to uphold evidence-based vaccine recommendations and counter what they view as a politicised and weakened CDC.

"We will not allow public health to be undermined by misinformation or political agendas," California Governor Gavin Newsom stated when announcing the alliance this week.

The states hope that their united approach will send a strong message that, in the absence of CDC's leadership, science will lead the way, even if it means going it alone against federal authorities.

New York is reinforcing vaccine access, going against federal moves

Local lawmakers in New York are seeking to firewall the state from national turbulence on vaccines. A set of legislation was introduced in the past few days, including for insurance coverage for vaccines, even if the federal government weakens or removes existing CDC guidance on vaccines.

The CDC has cut funding and staff for New York City, whose Department of Health is trying to maintain immunisation efforts despite the instability caused by these federal moves. “We have a duty to protect New Yorkers, no matter what happens in Washington,” said a senior city health official.

Red versus blue states on healthcare

The whole situation is pointing to a political divide: Texas and Florida are rejecting traditional public health structures, preferring freedom and autonomy over science. Blue states like California and New York are reinforcing science-based governance and resisting federal erosion led by the CDC.

Caught in the crossfire are men, women and children, with their ZIP code determining if they will get science-backed healthcare.

The CDC used to be the leading authority for nationwide immunisation campaigns. But now, it has become a battleground of ideology with several top officials leaving. As parents, educators, and health workers navigate conflicting policies, inconsistent messaging, and growing distrust, the eventual result could be an America that's less healthy in a chaotic medical care environment.