Pentagon scraps Covid vaccine mandate that led to the disscharge of more than 8,000 army personnel

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on Tuesday rescinded the COVID-19 mandate bill that as per the Pentagon had led to the discharge of over 8,000 military personnel for refusal to comply. The move as per AFP is a requirement by the US congress as part of the 2023 defence spending bill. Scrapping the mandate, Austin in a memo wrote that he was "deeply proud" of the Defense Department's efforts to combat the coronavirus and that "We have improved the health of our service members and the readiness of the force, and we have provided life-saving assistance to the American people."

He added that the department however would keep encouraging personnel to get vaccinated. Addressing commanders the memo said they have "the responsibility and authority to preserve the department's compelling interests in mission accomplishment."

As per AFP the memo then goes on to expand on the said responsibilities and authority, adding that it "includes the ability to maintain military readiness, unit cohesions, good order and discipline, and the health and safety of a resilient joint force."

The thousands of army personnel who lost their jobs due to the mandate can also apply to have the characterisations of their discharge amended. However, the memo makes no mention of reinstatement.

Republicans have pushed for the removal of the said mandate and have also sought reinstatement of those relieved from their duties. Republican Kevin McCarthy who is now the speaker of the House had even argued that the mandate affects recruiting.

However, Austin said that he has not been made privy to any "hard data that directly links the Covid mandate to an effect on our recruiting."

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh in a statement said the mandate "appears to have very minimal impact on recruiting". She added that scrapping the mandate "would impact the readiness of the force."

(With inputs from agencies)

