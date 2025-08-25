/America to lose COVID vaccine? Trump, RFK Jr. planning to pull COVID vaccine from US market 'within months': Report

The Trump administration is preparing to remove the COVID-19 vaccine from the US market “within months,” according to claims made by one of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s closest allies.

What is being planned?

Dr Aseem Malhotra, a British cardiologist and adviser to the lobby group Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Action, told the Daily Beast that people close to Kennedy “cannot understand” why the vaccine is still prescribed. He said a decision could come “within months,” even if it sparks “fear of chaos” and major legal battles.

“It could [happen] in a number of stages, including learning more about the data,” Malhotra explained, adding that the Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP) is already reviewing so-called “vaccine injuries.” But, he added, “it could also come with one clean decision.”

Why are Kennedy’s allies pushing this?

Malhotra pointed to a 2022 paper published in the journal Vaccine. It suggested that adults given Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA jabs faced a 16 percent higher risk of “excess serious adverse events” compared with those in the placebo group. Many scientists, however, have dismissed the paper as flawed and misleading, saying it downplays the benefits of vaccination and exaggerates the risks.

Malhotra has become a key figure in Kennedy’s circle. He says he first caught Kennedy’s attention in 2022 after publishing a paper on what he called “misinformation about the COVID mRNA vaccine.” Kennedy later called him directly, praising his “courage.”

Since then, Malhotra has campaigned for Kennedy, joined him on hikes in Los Angeles, and now plans to meet Donald Trump himself in September. “I think [Trump will] get it, because it’s in his interest to,” Malhotra said. “He’s in a position to fix it. He can create a lasting legacy by doing so.”

The controversy arose shortly after Kennedy, now serving as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), cancelled $500 million in funding for mRNA vaccine development. He has also claimed the COVID shot is “the deadliest vaccine ever made.”