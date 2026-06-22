/Mediators hail 'encouraging progress' as US and Iran set up Lebanon de-confliction line

US and Iranian delegations, led by US Vice President JD Vance and Iran's Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, launched a two-month negotiating period in Burgenstock, Switzerland. Mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, the opening round of talks achieved progress toward ending the Middle East conflict, which originally ignited after joint US-Israeli strikes on February 28 prompted Tehran to close the crucial Strait of Hormuz.



Mediators described the discussions as positive, yielding two primary communication mechanisms:

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Strait of Hormuz Contact Channel: A technical communication line established to avoid miscommunication and potential incidents in the vital waterway.

A technical communication line established to avoid miscommunication and potential incidents in the vital waterway. Lebanon De-confliction Cell: A joint cell involving both nations and Lebanese authorities, designed to halt fighting between Israel and Iran-allied Hezbollah.

“A roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days,” said mediators Pakistan and Qatar as negotiators reached an agreement, reported news agency AFP.

"Encouraging progress has been made, including the creation of a mechanism for further technical talks," they said, detailing a contact channel set up to "avoid incidents and miscommunication" at the Strait of Hormuz, the report added.

A "de-confliction cell", between the parties and the Lebanese authorities has also been agreed to prevent fighting from erupting again, negotiators said.

The conflict in Lebanon intensified when Hezbollah attacked Israel, drawing Israeli bombardment and resulting in a death toll surpassing 4,100. Although a previous memorandum of understanding sought to end the fighting, repeated clashes led Iran to threaten to close of the oil and gas route again. Following these new talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that the blockade was lifted, oil export waivers were granted, frozen assets were released, and a reconstruction plan for Iran was launched.

Tensions and Regional Stance



The negotiations faced an initial hurdle when the Iranian delegation walked out following US President Donald Trump's threats to strike Iran if its regional proxies did not cease operations. Ghalibaf warned that Iran's armed forces were prepared to respond, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed that troops would remain in southern Lebanon as long as necessary to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding. Furthermore, Israeli Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir stated that Hezbollah had suffered a severe blow.