/Massive AWS outage disrupts multiple popular apps, including Amazon. Check the whole list here

On Monday (October 20), a major disruption hit a range of widely-used online services, including Amazon's cloud platform AWS, Robinhood, Snapchat, and Perplexity AI. The issue, tracked by Downdetector, appeared to stem from AWS, which supports much of the internet's infrastructure. According to Downdetector, over 2,000 reports of AWS outages emerged across the United States, with users struggling to access a variety of apps and services. Even Amazon’s own platforms, such as Amazon.com, Prime Video, and Alexa, faced connectivity problems.

Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI, confirmed that the disruptions were directly linked to issues with AWS, which led to temporary interruptions in their operations. Other popular services also experienced sporadic outages, including Venmo, the peer-to-peer payments app from PayPal. AWS in a statement said, "We can confirm increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue may also be affecting Case Creation through the AWS Support Center or the Support API. We are actively engaged and working to both mitigate the issue and understand root cause."

The ripple effect was widespread, affecting numerous platforms that depend on AWS, including Canvas by Instructure, Crunchyroll, Roblox, Whatnot, Rainbow Six Siege, Coinbase, Canva, Duolingo, Goodreads, Ring, The New York Times, Life360, Fortnite, Apple TV, Verizon, Chime, McDonald’s App, CollegeBoard, Wordle, and PUBG Battlegrounds.

Although some platforms have started to recover, users continued to report issues well into the afternoon. As of now, Amazon has not issued an official statement on the cause or duration of the outage.

