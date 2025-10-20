/Are chatbots the new spiritual gurus? How AI is shaping modern worship and beyond

As artificial intelligence continues to infiltrate daily life, it's now making its mark on religious practices, offering guidance, support, and sometimes even becoming a spiritual middleman. In India and globally, AI chatbots like GitaGPT are providing virtual connections to divine teachings, influencing how people seek answers to life's deeper questions. As AI becomes more integrated into religious practices, it’s transforming how worshippers around the world engage with their faith. Hinduism, in particular, with its rich history of tangible representations of gods, is embracing AI in unique ways. AI versions of various deities, trained on Hindu scriptures, are gaining popularity, offering users a way to interact with gods like Krishna or Shiva through digital conversations. These bots not only provide wisdom but help bridge the gap for those who feel disconnected from traditional community-based worship.

Religious institutions aren’t resisting the shift. In fact, major spiritual leaders like Sadhguru are incorporating AI into their apps and teachings. The growing acceptance of AI tools in spiritual practices is evident, with apps and platforms gaining millions of downloads in a short span. However, this transformation isn’t without its ethical challenges. There are concerns over how AI might misinterpret sacred teachings or offer advice that contradicts the beliefs of certain traditions. Instances have already occurred where chatbots have made controversial statements based on their AI programming, raising questions about the role of technology in religious practice.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Moreover, the use of AI in religion could potentially alter the power dynamics between worshippers and religious leaders. AI chatbots, in their quest for offering scripture-based guidance, might unintentionally sideline human priests and spiritual teachers who traditionally provide personal insights and community support. AI’s growing role in religion also highlights broader societal issues, like the digital divide. In countries with lower technological literacy, there’s a risk that people may take AI's words as divine truth without the tools to critically question it. The bots' interpretations of sacred texts might reflect biases inherent in the creators' programming, leading to skewed religious views.