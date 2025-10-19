/VIDEO: Indian man dances on Bangkok road, abuses crowd, threatens cops with pistol-shaped lighter — Here’s what happened next

An Indian man was apprehended and charged for threatening people with a pistol-shaped lighter in the Siam Square of Bangkok on Monday. The incident unfolded around 4 pm in front of the Novotel hotel in Pathum Wan district, causing panic among bystanders, which resulted in swift action from the police.

As per the report in the Bangkok Post, the 41-year-old man, identified as Sahil Ram Thadani, was recorded dancing on the road and verbally abusing all the passersby. In a while, police and security guards rushed to the spot and attempted to calm him down. However, Sahil Ram refused to act aggressively and reportedly threatened officers. Later, he was taken into custody at Pathum Wan police station.

A viral video of the incident surfaced on the internet, showing Thadani brandishing a gun-shaped lighter at pedestrians, startling both locals and tourists in one of the busiest shopping districts of Bangkok.

Later in the footage, he is seen sitting on the ground as security personnel approach to detain him. Despite being repeatedly asked to stand, he refuses, prompting guards to drag him away. He can be heard crying and asking for the police before eventually apologising for his actions.'

What caused Sahil Ram Thadani's erratic actions?

Authorities later confirmed the object was a lighter made to look like a firearm. Thadani was charged with threatening behaviour and creating a public disturbance. Police said his erratic actions were likely triggered by cannabis-induced hallucinations.

The police report confirmed that Thadani had previously served as a director of three companies in India, all now defunct. Officials are investigating the duration of his stay in Thailand and any history of similar disruptive behaviour.