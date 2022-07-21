Mark Zuckerberg to face six-hour deposition over Cambridge Analytica scandal

As per recent court documents, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook parent firm Meta, will take a six-hour deposition about Meta’s handling of user data in relation to the Cambridge Analytica crisis. This deposition is related to a lawsuit brought in a California court by Facebook users who were harmed by the social media site’s collaboration with Cambridge Analytica. A consultancy accused collaborated with the Donald Trump campaign team and was able to acquire the personal information of 50 million Facebook users, which was then used to create voter profiles. The business was also involved in UK’s 2016 Brexit vote, The Guardian reported.

As per the documents, additional witnesses, including platform partnership executive Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, former director of product management Eddie O’Neil, and Facebook privacy officer Rob Sherman.

The lawsuit might shed new light on the Cambridge Analytica debacle, which has devasted the company’s reputation and resulted in congressional hearings where Mark Zuckerberg was interrogated about Facebook’s privacy practices.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) imposed a record $5 billion fine on the company in the year 2019 as a result of the scandal, but detractors have advocated for the enormous organisation, the Guardian reported.

Numerous lawsuits have been filed against Facebook in connection with the case, including four before 2018. The first lawsuit to feature in-depth depositions from senior Facebook executives. Plaintiffs are asking for damages of up to $5 million.

