Mariupol: What makes this port city strategically important to Russia?

It's been almost a month since Russia started its invasion of Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin ordered so-called special "military operations" in the neighbouring country to "demilitarise" it. But little did he know about the resistance of Ukraine, which defied all expectations and tried to block Russian forces.

Nearly a month after the Russian invasion, its forces have continued heavy bombings and shellings that have caused massive damage to the cities.

One of those cities is Mariupol. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said almost 100,000 people are trapped by Russian bombardment and facing starvation in the ruins of Mariupol.

According to Human Rights Watch, tens of thousands of residents have already fled the besieged southern port city, leaving it to be the "freezing hellscape riddled with dead bodies and destroyed buildings".

ALSO READ | Amid Ukraine invasion, Russia intensifies crackdown on media

For Ukrainians besieged in Mariupol and other cities, Russian talk of peace rings hollow as they come under indiscriminate shelling that Western countries say amounts to a war crime.

"Failing in their war against the Ukrainian people, the enemy is executing the total destruction of critical infrastructure," Ukraine's armed forces command said on Facebook.

Satellite images of Mariupol released by private company Maxar showed a charred landscape, with several buildings ablaze and smoke billowing from the city.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said, "Even if Mariupol falls, Ukraine cannot be conquered city by city, street by street, house by house. This war is unwinnable. Sooner or later, it will have to move from the battlefield to the peace table. That is inevitable."

ALSO READ | US sending secretly acquired Soviet defence equipment to Ukraine: Report

What makes Mariupol strategically important for Putin?

Land bridge: Mariupol is a pivotal target in Putin's war - providing a land bridge between Russian forces in Crimea to the southwest and Russian-controlled territory to the north and east.

As per a BBC report, General Sir Richard Barrons, who is a former commander of UK Joint Forces Command, said that capturing Mariupol is vital to Russia's war effort.

Barrons said, "When the Russians feel they have successfully concluded that battle, they will have completed a land bridge from Russia to Crimea and they will see this as a major strategic success."

Economy: Mariupol is an important port on the Sea of Azov, part of the Black Sea. BBC report stated that it is the biggest port in the Azov Sea region, which is home to major iron and steelworks.

If Russia occupies it, it will cause massive harm to Ukraine's economy as it is a key export hub for Ukraine's steel, coal and corn. The port exports to customers in the Middle East and other parts of the world.

WATCH | Explained: Why Mariupol is important for Russia?

(With inputs from agencies)