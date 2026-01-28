/Marco Rubio reveals he hides from Trump for his secret nap on Air Force One

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed that he hides from US President Donald Trump for his secret nap during his flights with Trump. In a New York magazine interview, he said that he "cocoons" himself to hide from Trump so that he doesn't perceive him as “weak”. He said that he needs rest on an overseas flight, but his boss doesn't like napping, so he has to hide his naps.

“There’s an office with two couches, and I usually want to sleep on one of those two couches,” Rubio revealed to the New York magazine's Ben Terris. He said that he covers himself in a blanket and looks like a mummy.

“And I do that because I know that at some point on the flight, he’s going to emerge from the cabin and start prowling the hallways to see who is awake,” said Rubio, adding that if Trump sees him sleeping on the couch, he will think that, "Oh, this guy is weak," Rubio added that he wanted Trump to think that it was one of his staff members who was sleeping, not the Secretary of State.

The reporter followed up with questions about Trump's power naps, that he often dozes off in front of the camera and during critical conversations, Rubio said that it was a “listening mechanism”. According to Rubio, Donald Trump, 80, never naps during the flight and walks around the cabin. But he was seen openly dozing off during cabinet meetings, meeting with executives of pharma and on many other occasions. Trump has his own explanation for this, one that is different from Rubio's.

“I’m going around a room, and I’ve got 28 guys — the last one was three and a half hours. I have to sit back and listen, and I move my hand so that people will know I’m listening,” said Trump.

Recently, Trump and Rubio made headlines during a meeting with the oil executives after the capture of the Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro. Rubio passed a note urging Trump to go back to Chevron. Trump read out the note loudly, and Rubio seemed visibly embarrassed by it.