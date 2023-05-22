Manila’s main post office destroyed in a fire accident; seven injured

A massive fire broke out in the Manila Central Post Office Sunday night, one of the busiest office buildings in The Philippines, injuring nearly seven people and destroying the 100-year-old landmark structure.

As per reports, the fire started right before midnight in the basement of the five-storey building. The blaze was brought under control on Monday morning after seven hours of constant effort by the fire department.

An investigation is underway

The country’s main post office was reportedly closed when the fire broke out. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire. The officials are yet to assess the extent of damages.

The rich history of the landmark building

Located along the Pasig River and on the main intersection of the capital’s key roads, the Manila Central Post Office was not only a historical landmark building but also served as the headquarters for the Philippines Post Corporation.