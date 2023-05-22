Manila’s main post office destroyed in a fire accident; seven injured
Story highlights
A massive fire that broke out on Sunday midnight destroyed the 100-year-old historic building of the Manila Central Post Office. Authorities are still assessing the extent of the damage.
A massive fire that broke out on Sunday midnight destroyed the 100-year-old historic building of the Manila Central Post Office. Authorities are still assessing the extent of the damage.
A massive fire broke out in the Manila Central Post Office Sunday night, one of the busiest office buildings in The Philippines, injuring nearly seven people and destroying the 100-year-old landmark structure.
As per reports, the fire started right before midnight in the basement of the five-storey building. The blaze was brought under control on Monday morning after seven hours of constant effort by the fire department.
An investigation is underway
The country’s main post office was reportedly closed when the fire broke out. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire. The officials are yet to assess the extent of damages.
The rich history of the landmark building
Located along the Pasig River and on the main intersection of the capital’s key roads, the Manila Central Post Office was not only a historical landmark building but also served as the headquarters for the Philippines Post Corporation.
The building which is now recognised as a national landmark, was built in 1926. It houses high columns in a traditional neo-classical style. Even after being severely damaged during World War II, owing to its historical prominence, it was rebuilt in the year 1946.
The building, which has been used as a backdrop for various Filipino movies, is located near a plaza which is named after the national hero – Andres Bonifacio. The plaza has been a prime location for protests by left-wing and nationalist activists over a range of political and social issues.
WATCH | Chinese FM to visit Manila during Philippines-US war games
This is not the first time a building in Manila has been destroyed due to fire. In 2018, a fire broke out at the Manila Pavilion Hotel, killing six people. Smoke trapped several staff members, while most of the foreign tourists were evacuated timely.
Postal services in The Philippines
The country’s post office dates back to 1660 when it was first established by Charles II of England. In 1767, the first post office was established in the City of Manila under a new postal district of Spain. Postal services in the Philippines began during the Spanish colonial period. At that time, horse-riding mail couriers were used as a means to deliver posts.
The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost), also known as the Philippine Post Office, is a government-owned and controlled corporation which is responsible for providing postal services in the Philippines.
(With inputs from agencies)
WATCH WION LIVE HERE