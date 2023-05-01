Philippine airport power supply restored after outage leaves thousands stranded

The regular power supply at the Philippines's biggest international airport has been restored, said the airport authority, after a massive nine-hour outage led to the cancellations of at least 48 Cebu Pacific domestic flights on Monday.

Cebu Pacific, in a notice on its Facebook page, also confirmed about the electricity being restored at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3. The Cebu Pacific flights to and from the capital Manila were affected.

In a statement, Cebu Pacific had offered its passengers departing to and from the Terminal affected by the outage to either rebook or request for a refund to be put in a travel fund for future use.

Some airport engineers termed 'fault current' as the reason for power failure which caused congestion at check-in counters and left the passengers stranded.

In a media briefing, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said that the authorities will look into the cause of the power outage. He added that he wasn't dismissing the possibility of sabotage.

As per Xinhua news agency reports, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said the power outage at Terminal 3 struck shortly after 1 am on Monday.

"Standby power is now supplying electricity to critical facilities enabling computer systems of airlines and immigration to function partially and enable processing of both inbound and outbound passengers," the MIAA said in a statement.

"As a result, delayed flights shall be expected," it added.

The travel disruption comes four months after an outage at the country’s main gateway in January disrupted over 300 flights.

In a statement, Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) acknowledged that the incident affected tens of thousands of passengers.

The incident also prompted Philippine authorities to shut down the country’s airspace on New Year's Day because of which 361 flights were delayed, cancelled or diverted, affecting nearly 65,000 passengers.

