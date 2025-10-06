/Manchester synagogue attacker's neighbours had shared 'concerns' to police in past: Report

New details have emerged about the Manchester synagogue attacker Jihad al-Shamie. According to a media report, the neighbours had reported 'concern' about the 35-year-old to police. He attacked a Heaton Park synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kipper (Oct 2) - the holiest day of Jewish people around the world - in which two worshippers lost their lives. The nighbours also told police that they were concern about al-Shamie and one other family member being radicalised including their attempt to teach Quran (holy book in Islam) to the neigbourhood kids.

Neighbours shared 'concern' about Manchester attacker with police

According to the news outlet The Guardian, one neighbour claimed "everything changed during Covid when Shamie and other family members started wearing traditional dresses, held private meetings in the garden and attempted to teach Quran to neighbourhood kids."

The report to police was made in 2020/21 by a neighbour who did not wish to be named, read the Guardian report. "I was really concerned and reported it to Greater Manchester police in the summer of 2020 or 2021. I would never do that if I weren’t [concerned]," the neighbour said.

Father slams son's heinous act

Al-Shamie's father Faraj, on Friday (Oct 3), condemned the attack carried out by his son which the UK Prime Minister Keir Stramer said "numbed the nation."

“The al-Shamie family in the UK and abroad strongly condemns this heinous act, which targeted peaceful, innocent civilians. We fully distance ourselves from this attack and express our deep shock and sorrow over what has happened. Our hearts and thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we pray for their strength and comfort,” the father said.

The attack is believed to have been carried out in the wake of Israel's war against Hamas which is moving to a ceasefire after US President Donald Trump's intervention.