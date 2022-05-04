Man who kicked cat into the sea arrested, likely to face 10 years of imprisonment

Man who kicked a cat into the sea was arrested by Greece police for his act of cruelty. In a viral video, the man is seen to be dining at an outdoor restaurant. Like in any animal friendly eatery where animals move around freely either for treats of to be petted, and this seemed like a similar place. But the end to this situation was the man enticing two cats to the edge with a fish as bait, eventually kicking one of them into the sea. For this criminal act the man was applauded, at least by his table.

Not everybody was okay with this horrendous act and soon a member of local animal welfare group rushed to the spot to investigate the matter. According to reports, the owner of the restaurant assured the cats were looked after by him and are fine.

It was the viral video that helped the police in identifying and arresting the abuser. If charged, he is likely to face up to 10 years of imprisonment. Reports also suggest that there could be a fine of £42,000.

It’s Greece’s Citizens Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos who took to his social media to announce the arrest of the man. In his post the minister wrote, “The Greek Police arrested a person who kicked and threw a kitten into the sea. Violence against animals is unacceptable.”

He further added, “The government has passed a strict law to protect animals from abuse which is now in place, but in any case it is a matter of humanity and culture. I am deeply saddened by those who mistreat animals and those who tolerate it. I heartily congratulate those who raised the issue. The reason now belongs to Greek justice.”

