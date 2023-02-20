Man finds gigantic M&M candy, Guinness World Records responds

M&M’s are in the news and for a bizarre reason. The multi-coloured bite-sized chocolates became a Twitter rage after a man claimed to have found the biggest M&M in the world. He shared his discovery on the social media platform and even the Guinness World Records couldn't resist from reacting, as reported by India Today.

The post was shared by a man named Fintan Walsh on Twitter. In the picture Walsh could be seen holding a normal-sized, green-coloured M&M and a humongous blue one as well.

"Hi @GWR. I have the biggest M&M in the world. What’s the next step for us?" he wrote in the caption of the post.

Hi @GWR I have the biggest M&M in the world. What’s the next step for us. pic.twitter.com/IxczjqX4PJ — Fintan Walsh (@FintanWalsh) February 16, 2023 ×

The Guinness World Records was quick to respond to Walsh's post on Twitter. They replied saying, "That's not an M&M that's a boulder."

M&M, the mini, button-shaped candies were invented in 1941. Each M&M has the letter "m" printed in lower case in white on a side.

Last week, a man was conferred the Guinness title for jumping and extinguished 55 candles in one go.