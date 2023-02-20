Man finds gigantic M&M candy, Guinness World Records responds
Story highlights
A man named Fintan Walsh shared on Twitter that he found the biggest M&M candy in the world, to which the Guinness World Records commented.
A man named Fintan Walsh shared on Twitter that he found the biggest M&M candy in the world, to which the Guinness World Records commented.
M&M’s are in the news and for a bizarre reason. The multi-coloured bite-sized chocolates became a Twitter rage after a man claimed to have found the biggest M&M in the world. He shared his discovery on the social media platform and even the Guinness World Records couldn't resist from reacting, as reported by India Today.
The post was shared by a man named Fintan Walsh on Twitter. In the picture Walsh could be seen holding a normal-sized, green-coloured M&M and a humongous blue one as well.
"Hi @GWR. I have the biggest M&M in the world. What’s the next step for us?" he wrote in the caption of the post.
Hi @GWR I have the biggest M&M in the world. What’s the next step for us. pic.twitter.com/IxczjqX4PJ— Fintan Walsh (@FintanWalsh) February 16, 2023
The Guinness World Records was quick to respond to Walsh's post on Twitter. They replied saying, "That's not an M&M that's a boulder."
that's not an M&M that's a boulder https://t.co/6kIq1qbtJc— Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 17, 2023
M&M, the mini, button-shaped candies were invented in 1941. Each M&M has the letter "m" printed in lower case in white on a side.
Last week, a man was conferred the Guinness title for jumping and extinguished 55 candles in one go.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE: