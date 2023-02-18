Miracle! Man pulled out of rubble 278 hours after Turkey earthquake

In what comes as another miracle story, a 45-year-old man has been rescued from deep under the debris, nearly 278 hours or 12 days after two deadly earthquakes shook Turkey and Syria.

The man, identified as Hakan Yasinoglu was found in Hatay, a southern province near the Syrian border badly affected by the earthquake.

Yasinoglu was carried out on a stretcher with an IV drip attached to him, covered in a golden thermal jacket. It is a miracle that he survived for as long as he did as it becomes freezing at night and staying under the weight of debris could easily have put him into a state of shock.

Images and videos of Yasinoglu's rescue have gone viral on social media platforms with netizens hailing the rescue workers as well as the man for braving it out, despite the harsh conditions.

278. saat mucizesi!



Hatay'da 278 saat sonra Hakan Yasinoğlu sağ olarak kurtarıldı. pic.twitter.com/O8excnDmi9 — Ekrem İmamoğlu (@ekrem_imamoglu) February 17, 2023 ×

This is not the first instance that a miracle rescue has been reported from quake-hit areas. Earlier, a two-month-old baby was rescued from the rubble, 128 hours after the calamity struck.

After the baby was fed and washed, it gave away one of the most endearing smiles that has since become viral on social media platforms.

Last Monday, five-year-old Aras was rescued from the ruins of his home in the city of Kahramanmaras, 105 hours after the earthquake.

Watch | Hundreds dead, many trapped as major earthquake jolts Turkey, Syria

Similarly, a young girl, trapped in the ruins for 178 hours or seven-and-a-half days was also rescued by the miracle workers on the ground. Video footage of her rescue showed people cheering 'God is Great' as she was lifted out of the destruction.

Nearly a fortnight ago, Turkey and Syria were rocked by one of the most powerful earthquakes in recent memory that has already taken the lives of over 44,000.

Buildings were flattened across the landscape as thousands died in the dead of the night. The rescue and rehabilitation has been going non-stop but given the scale of the destruction, it could take months before a clear picture regarding the final death toll emerges.

(With inputs from agencies)