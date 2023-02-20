Australian man uses fake names to donate sperm in exchange of gifts, holidays; fathers 60 children

Science has progressed leaps and bounds; for couples and even singles who are looking to have children, there are a variety of methods available. One of these is sperm banks. These banks serve as a boon for many who are unable to have children by "natural means". The best thing about these so-called "sperm banks" is that prospective parents can choose from legitimate, verified donors with ease. But what if the donor lied?

In a surprising case from Australia, parents of multiple children were taken aback by the remarkable similarity of their children's looks. The parents, who were members of Australia's LGBTQI + community, were gathered for a community barbeque event. They soon discovered that the children — 60 in total — have all been fathered by the same sperm donor.

The as-of-yet unnamed donor used fake aliases to donate sperm to multiple sperm banks and also through other "unofficial or informal means".

As per Dr Anne Clark of IVF clinic Fertility First, "the reason he was discovered is because he wasn't fully Caucasian."

In Australia where it is illegal to pay or give gifts to obtain any human tissue (including sperm), the donor via Facebook groups and other informal means got gifts and holidays, says Dr Clark, calling this "a complete criminal offence".

The case has brought to light these informal donations, which according to Daily Mail are booming. As per the report, these online forums have been "springing up" offering to connect desperate wannabe parents with willing donors."

On two such Facebook pages named 'Sperm Donation Australia' and 'Australian Backpackers Seeking Sperm Donation', posts asking for or offering donations are aplenty.

These range from Artificial Insemination to "natural means". Many donors are backpackers visiting the country for a few days or weeks, with the donation happening in deserted parking lots and in cars.

Aimee Shackleton, national director of Donor Conceived Australia, says there is "little regard for the effects such a decision would have on the child."

She adds that "people talk about meeting up in a car park or hotel and passing over a fresh sample for immediate use."

In her opinion, "our life ought to begin with dignity, and not as a process of some unregulated anonymous transaction."

(With inputs from agencies)

