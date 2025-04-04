An American tourist is making headlines for secretly entering a remote island of Andaman and Nicobar Islands that houses the world’s most isolated tribes. He left a can of cola for the tribe and was later arrested for breaking the law. The man is a 24-year-old influencer named Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, and believe it or not, this is not the first time he has pulled such a stunt. This is why he has also been branded "idiotic" by people on social media.

Reports suggest that this was not his first trip to the remote North Sentinel Island. According to Mail Online, Polyakov also landed on the island in October and then again in January this year.

Polyakov spent nine hours in a small rubber dinghy to reach the North Sentinel Island where the Sentinelese people live.

He stayed on the small boat and looked at the beach using binoculars, hoping to see the inhabitants of the island. When he didn't, he went to the shore and waited for an hour for someone to show up. He also shot a video of himself on the island.

Polyakov blew a whistle to attract attention of tribals

After no one came, Polyakov left the island, but before that, he blew a whistle to attract the tribals. He also left a can of coke. He set sail for South Sentinel Island, where a local fisherman saw him and told the police. According to officials, he had gone to the island a few days back as well to study sea conditions, tides and more.

The influencer supposedly has a thing for visiting places that others normally wouldn't dare to. Last year, he went to Afghanistan and met the Taliban. He borrowed weapons and swords from the Taliban fighters and posed for photos.

American missionary was reportedly killed by Sentinelese

The tribe remains untouched by the outside world. Only about 100 to 300 of them are believed to be on the island. The Indian government banned anyone from coming within three nautical miles of the island in 1956. The only other person to have made contact with the tribe was an American Christian missionary.

John Allen Chau landed on the island in 2018 and is believed to have been killed by the Sentinelese people. He went there three times and recorded his trips. He carried a waterproof Bible with him on his first visit and tried to speak with the tribe members. They were hostile towards him, and Chau called the island "Satan’s last stronghold on Earth."

The second time, he said how the Sentinelese people laughed at him when he tried to sing and talk to them in their language. However, his third visit was his last, as the islanders supposedly killed him. Fishermen who helped him make the journey reportedly saw the tribals carrying his body and burying it in the sand. His body could never be recovered because of the tough rules.