Man dressed as elderly woman robs bank in US, police launch manhunt

The US police in Georgia are on a hunt for a man disguised himself as an old lady to rob a bank. Wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex gloves, a white wig and a dark face mask or neck "gator", the unidentified successfully pulled off the heist. According to CBS46 news TV, the suspect is described as a Black man, around 6 feet tall and slim.

According to the police, the incident took place in Henry County, southeast of Atlanta, on Monday.

The man in disguise arrived at Chase Bank in the city of McDonough carrying a pink bag and armed with a gun. He then reportedly gave a note to a member of staff demanding money, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported citing police.

After taking the money, the man drove off in a small, white SUV that police believe could have been a recent Lexus model. A tag wasn’t spotted.

Photos of the disguised accused were shared on Facebook by McDonough Police Department.

"Based on CCTV recordings and photos taken inside the bank, the department was able to confirm that the suspect was wearing a floral dress, a wig, and a black mask," the department wrote.

The Facebook post, which has photos of the accused, as expectedly, drew a slew of reactions on social media, with some even praising him for single-handedly pulling off the heist.

“The funny part in all of this is, no one saw his strange getup as 'ODD' in any way. Just normal for Atlanta,” wrote another.

Another user said, "Now you know... I would have already pushed the panic button before she/ he reached the counter."

While the third user commented, "Hoping they find this man real soon. He's going to do it again and get aggressive.”

(With inputs from agencies)

