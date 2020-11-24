Man donning Trump merchandise charged after 'forcefully exhaling' on two women

A man donning a Donald Trump shirt with an inflatable inner tube wrapping his belly was recently seen purposely exhaling on two women outside incumbent US President Donald Trump’s golf course in Virginia. Now, he has been charged with simple assault.

The 61-year-old Raymond Deskins of Sterling, Virginia was charged with misdemeanour simple assault, as claimed by Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office statement.

Out of the two women he was exhaling on, one filmed the video and shared it on social, after which it gained traction across social media.

In another clip of Deskins - he was seeing arguing with women who were protesting against Trump, and without a mask.

Trump supporter forcefully exhaling without a mask on a protester outside the Trump National Golf Club, Nov. 21, 2020

In the clip, one of the women can be heard saying "Get away from me! Get away from me!" Another woman told him “You don't get up in somebody's face”. Deskins responded with “I’m not in anybody's face."

"You are in my face - and you don't have a mask, so you need to back up”, the woman retorted with.

At this moment, the man was seen exhaling forcefully on women. To this, one of the women responded with “That's assault!" The man said - “I breathed on you" after which he exhaled on the woman filming.

The US continues to remain deeply divided in the aftermath of recent presidential election - whereby Democrat Joe Biden emerged victorious, which was quickly followed by Trump blaming his loss on election fraud - a claim largely discredit both by election officials and analysts.

Joe Biden's administration can formally begin its transition to power after President Trump, who has still hasn't conceded the White House race, tweeted he was "recommending" the GSA and others in his administration begin "initial protocols" to kick-start the formal transfer of presidential power.