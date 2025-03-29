A video purportedly showing a man urinating towards the safety card in an aeroplane while being seated in the middle seat is doing the rounds on social media. The shocking incident was recorded by one of the passengers, although on which airline the strange incident happened is not clear.

The window seat next to the man appears to be empty. The man can be seen looking around while he pees on the plane floor. According to View From The Wing, the plane seems to be a Turkish Airlines Airbus A321. You can see the video here.

This is not the first incident of a person urinating in the passenger area of a plane. Several reports of people relieving themselves after getting drunk on the plane have been revealed in the past years.

Man urinates in aisle of plane

Several such incidents have come to light where passengers urinated not just on the seat but on another passenger as well. On an American Airlines flight, a first-class passenger downed nine jack and cokes before exposing himself and urinating "in the aisle of the aircraft while the plane was in flight."

The plane had to make an emergency landing, and the man was arrested. The American Eagle flight 3921 took off from Chicago to Manchester, New Hampshire, but was forced to divert to Buffalo, New York. He was charged with indecent exposure. Neil McCarthy told the police that he had consumed several "Jack and Cokes" before boarding the flight in Portland, Oregon, and consumed more drinks during the layover in Chicago.

Indian man urinates on woman

In another incident, an Indian man urinated on a woman on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi in 2022. They were flying in the business class cabin where the accused, Shankar Mishra, who was drunk, allegedly urinated on a 72-year-old woman. She filed a complaint with the airline and called it the most "traumatic" flight of her life. She asked for a seat change, but the crew told her nothing was available. They offered her a small seat used by the staff. The man was later arrested and fired from his job at the US banking firm Wells Fargo.

Man pees in plane aisle

Way back in 2016, a passenger urinated on the floor of an American Airlines flight. The passenger pulled down his pants and peed on the floor. A passenger called the flight attendant who saw him pulling up his pants. He was told that there was a lavatory and that he needed to use it. He was later found lying on the floor of the lavatory and claimed that he wasn't drunk.