'Malicious propaganda': Russian spy chief dismisses reports of plan to invade Ukraine

Russian intelligence chief on Saturday dismissed reports of a possible invasion of Ukraine asserting that it was "malicious propaganda by the US State Department".

NATO and Western officials have for weeks raised alarm over unusual Russian troop movements near the border even as Putin's regime has insisted it is free to move its troops inside the country.

Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's foreign intelligence agency told the local television channel that an invasion was "not going to happen".

Meanwhile, President Biden indicated that he may speak to Ukraine and Russian leaders to diffuse the crisis.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier warned of "escalation" of the present situation with Russia as he accused Moscow of "very dangerous rhetoric".

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg had warned Russia of "consequences" if it used force against Ukraine while asserting that Moscow had resorted to "unprovoked and unexplained" buildup at the border.

Russia had earlier amassed nearly 100,000 troops along Ukraine's border in April but had pulled them back without incident.

In a bid to de-escalate tensions, Russian general Valery Gerasimov and Mark Milley spoke on the phone as Pentagon described the talks as a move towards "risk reduction and operational de-confliction".

The United States had earlier sent two patrol boats to the Ukrainian navy amid esclating tensions with Russia.

