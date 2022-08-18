Mali accuses France of arming Islamic terrorists seeking to destabilise nation

Bamako, Mali Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 04:06 AM(IST)

Abdoulaye Diop, Mali's minister of foreign affairs, said in a letter to the head of the United Nations Security Council dated Monday that the country's airspace had been violated more than 50 times this year, largely by French forces using drones, military helicopters, and fighter jets. Photograph:( Reuters )

The French Embassy in Mali responded by taking to Twitter, and saying that "France has obviously never supported, directly or indirectly, these terrorist groups, which remain its designated enemies across the planet"

Mali has accused France of violating its airspace and arming Islamist rebels in an effort to destabilise the West African nation. 

Abdoulaye Diop, Mali's minister of foreign affairs, said in a letter to the head of the United Nations Security Council dated Monday that the country's airspace had been violated more than 50 times this year, largely by French forces using drones, military helicopters, and fighter jets.

The letter claims that these incursions were used to arm "terrorist groups".

However, Mali did not present any proof to support the claims.

"These flagrant violations of Malian airspace were used by France to collect information for terrorist groups operating in the Sahel and to drop arms and ammunition to them."

The French Embassy in Mali responded by taking to Twitter, and saying that "France has obviously never supported, directly or indirectly, these terrorist groups, which remain its designated enemies across the planet."

It claimed that during its nine-year campaign in Mali, 53 French soldiers had perished and that France had killed hundreds of Islamist fighters to increase security for Malians. 

The allegations bring the relationship between the two nations to a new low as France withdraws its last troops from Mali.

When in 2013 French forces drove out Islamist extremists from the north of Mali, including the legendary city of Timbuktu, they were hailed as heroes. However, a slew of setbacks and continuous militant attacks have strained ties, which have gotten worse after a military coup ousted the government in 2020 followed by an interim civilian cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies)

