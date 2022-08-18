International community is ignoring Tigray because of 'colour of the skin of the people': WHO chief

The war in Ukraine has been ongoing for about five months now and in this time the plight of Ukrainians has grabbed the attention of the world, while the plight of civilians in Ethiopia's war-shattered Tigray region remains unnoticed. Is it because of racism? Is it because Ukrainians have "fair skin and blue eyes" while Tigrainians possess darker skin?

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization thinks so. He has suggested that racism is to blame for the lack of concern given by the world community to the situation of people in Tigray.

WHO is currently seeking $123.7 million to address the health issues caused by rising malnutrition in the region, which is home to over 200 million people and many of which are going hungry.

Reuters reports that Tedros called the situation in Tigray the "worst humanitarian crisis in the world" and in an emotional appeal, questioned why the situation is not receiving the same attention as the turmoil in Ukraine.

The situation in Ethiopia has left 6 million people unable to access basic amenities. During a virtual media briefing that was held on Wednesday, Tedros, a native of Tigray, said, "Maybe the reason is the colour of the skin of the people."

Earlier in April, the WHO chief during another briefing questioned whether "black and white lives" in emergencies around the world receive equal attention.

Mike Ryan, the director of WHO's emergency response, also criticised the seeming lack of attention being paid to the health crisis that has resulted from the drought and famine that are occurring in the Horn of Africa.

Ryan stated at a virtual media conference on Wednesday that "no one seems to give a damn about what's happening in the Horn of Africa."

According to AFP, the battle in northern Ethiopia began when Abiy, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, sent soldiers into Tigray to overthrow the TPLF, accusing the rebels of attacking federal army bases.

It came after months of hostilities between the administration and the TPLF, which ruled Ethiopian politics for thirty years before to Abiy's election as president in 2018.

