Bible, Anne Frank's diary, and several other books pulled from the shelves in Texas

In what comes as a bizarre decision, a Texas school district has pulled Anne Frank's diary (Illustrated version), Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye and the Bible amongst others out of the school bookshelves.

Reportedly, of the total 41 books to have been removed, several books pertain to LBGT as well as black characters. The decision to remove the books was passed by Jennifer Price, Keller Independent School District curriculum director who sent a mail to principals and directed them to do the needful.

“By the end of today, I need all books pulled from the library and classrooms. More information will be sent regarding action for these books. Once this has been completed, please email me a confirmation. We need to ensure this action is taken by the end of today.” read the email sent by Price.

According to reports, the books removed were previously challenged by the parents as well as community members, for being offensive or carrying pornographic material.

The books pulled out of the shelves will now undergo another review process, under a new policy that was approved by Keller school trustees. It is pertinent to note that there has been an addition of three fresh conservative faces in the trustee group and the clampdown on the books has followed the appointment.

Remarking on the fate of the removed books, the school sent another mail and added:

"Books that meet the new guidelines will be returned to the libraries as soon as it is confirmed they comply with the new policy. We hope to be able to expedite the process and return eligible books into circulation as soon as possible."

The Texas Education Agency has had its eyes on Keller ISD since last year when the allegations of voyeuristic books in the campus libraries first came to light.

Reportedly, a parent had first challenged the presence of the Bible in the libraries last year, followed by books such as 'I Am Jazz' and 'All Boys Aren’t Blue' that centre around gay or transgender characters.

(With inputs from agencies)



