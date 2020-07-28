Malaysia's former PM Najib Razak found guilty on a charge of abuse of power

Malaysian ex-leader Najib Razak was found guilty Tuesday of all charges in his first trial over the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal.

"In conclusion, after considering all the evidence in this trial, I find the prosecution has successfully proven the case," Judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali told the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

Najib was facing seven charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power for allegedly illegally receiving nearly $10 million from former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) unit SRC International. He has plead not guilty.



High Court Judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali said Najib`s lawyers had "not succeeded in rebutting the presumption on the balance of probabilities or raising reasonable doubt on the charge" of abuse of power.

The former prime minister, who was voted out in a historic 2018 election, faces dozens of criminal charges over allegations that $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB.

Prosecutors allege more than $1 billion of the funds made its way into his personal accounts.

