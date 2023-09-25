Major Russian attack on Odesa port injures one, damages port, Ukraine claims

Ukraine claimed on Monday (September 25) that Russia launched a major aerial attack on southern Ukraine overnight, hitting Odesa port and destroying grain stores.

Ukrainian Defence Forces of the South of the nation said on the messaging platform Telegram that Russia "attacked the south of the country again".

Kyiv alleged that at least one woman was injured, besides buildings and port infrastructure being severely damaged.

The Odesa regional governor Oleg Kiper said that the woman was injured by shrapnel "in a blast wave" and was being treated in a hospital.

The south command of Ukraine's armed forces said that the "seaport in Odesa suffered significant damage, a fire broke out in the port's hotel, which has not been functioning for several years".

"Firefighters promptly eliminated it," it added.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

This night.

Odesa.

RuZZia attacked with 19 Shahed drones, 2 supersonic rockets & 12 cruise missiles..

Part of port & tourist infrastructure hit & destroyed.

More airdefense capabilities R crutical. Counting on prompt partner support.

— Ivanna Klympush (@IKlympush) September 25, 2023 ×

Ukraine also claims that Moscow has increased such attacks on major Ukrainian ports and grain facilities since Russia quit a deal that enabled Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea safely.

Nataliya Gumenyuk, who is the spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Southern military command, said on Telegram that Russia was apparently "trying to test out the density of the air defence".

"They understand that port infrastructure is a priority for our region, and that it is reliably protected. However, that is why the attack that occurred tonight was both massive and by combined means," she added.

Use of supersonic and cruise missiles

The Defence Forces of the South of Ukraine claimed Russia launched a total of 19 drones and besides that, it directed two Onyx supersonic missiles and fired 12 Kalibr cruise missiles at Odesa.

The Kalibrs were launched from a ship and a submarine, the Ukrainian air force claimed, further adding that all 19 Shaheds and 11 Kalibrs were shot down.

The southern defence forces said that Russia "hit the port infrastructure" in Odesa, which "suffered significant damage".

They added that "Onyx missiles destroyed granaries. But people were not hurt".

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos

(With inputs from agencies)

