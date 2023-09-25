Did Russia intentionally starve Ukraine? New war crime dossier to the ICC to provide damning evidence

Ukraine's public prosecutor, in collaboration with human rights lawyers, will soon submit a damning war crimes dossier against Russia to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

This dossier, as per The Guardian report, alleges that Moscow deliberately caused starvation during the ongoing 18-month Ukraine-Russia war.

Document to unveil war crime

Law firm Global Rights Compliance is compiling what is expected to be a meticulous document that will unveil instances where the Russian forces deployed hunger as a weapon of warfare.

The document, as per The Guardian, will supply the ICC with compelling evidence that could pave the way for an unprecedented prosecution, potentially implicating Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.

As per Yousuf Khan, a lawyer with the law firm Global Rights Compliance, "The weaponisation of food has taken place in three phases."

The three phases of starving Ukraine

Phase 1: Khan claims that the initial phase started at the beginning of the invasion, during which Ukrainian cities were besieged, and food supplies were cut.

As per Khan, their investigation is also focusing on the siege of Mariupol, where food supplies were cut to the city. The document also alleges that humanitarian relief corridors were blocked or bombed to make it impossible for desperate, starving Ukrainians to escape.

Phase 2: In the second phase, a deliberate destruction of food and water supplies and energy sources took place during the fighting.

These objects were described by Khan as "indispensable to the survival of the civilian population." Khan, as per the report, argues that these attacks were "not crimes of result but crimes of intent".

He says, "If you are taking out objects that civilians need, like energy infrastructure in the dead of winter, there is a foreseeability to your actions."

Phase 3: Prevention or restriction of Ukrainian food exports.

"We've seen Russia attack grain facilities on the Danube and engage in muscle flexing on the Black Sea," says Khan.

The two nations have a history of such crimes. According to the Guardian, in 1932-33, the Joseph Stalin Soviet government engineered a famine that killed millions in Ukraine. This came to be known as the Holodomor, or the Great Ukrainian Famine.

In 2018, a UN Security Council resolution condemned the use of starvation as a weapon of war.

"Putin could bear responsibility for having committed the acts directly, jointly with others and/or through others," says the Lawyer.

Over the years, starvation as a war strategy has been used by many. Recent examples include Syria and Tigray, Ethiopia.

(With inputs from agencies)

