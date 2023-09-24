Satellite images hint at expansion of nuclear test sites in US, Russia and China: Report

In the satellite images exclusively obtained by CNN, an increase in activities was seen in all the newly-built facilities and tunnels dug recently at the nuclear sites of the United States, Russia and China.



The images emerged at a time when tensions have escalated between the three major nuclear powers in recent decades.



Although no specific evidence has emerged which suggests that any of the three countries have been preparing for the important nuclear test, however, the images obtained illustrate expansion at those nuclear test sites.

One of the nuclear test sites is being operated in the far western region of Xinjiang by China, one in an Arctic Ocean archipelago by Russia and another in the Nevada desert, United States.

New tunnels, roads and storage facilities seen in satellites images

In the satellite images it can be seen that new tunnels have come up under mountains and new roads and storage facilities have been built in the past three to five years, said Jeffrey Lewis, a professor at the James Martin Centre for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies. He added that there was an increase in traffic flow at those nuclear sites.



“There are really a lot of hints that we’re seeing that suggest Russia, China and the United States might resume nuclear testing,” he stated while speaking to CNN. No testing has been carried out by those countries since the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty banned underground nuclear testing. The treaty was signed by China and the US, but they did not ratify it.



Former intelligence analyst retired US Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton after reviewing the images of nuclear sites of three countries reached a similar conclusion.



“It’s very clear that all three countries, Russia, China and the United States have invested a great deal of time, effort and money in not only modernizing their nuclear arsenals, but also in preparing the types of activities that would be required for a test,” he stated.

The treaty was ratified by Moscow, however, Russian President Vladimir Putin in February said that he will give order for a test if the US takes the first step, adding that “no one should have dangerous illusions that global strategic parity can be destroyed.”



“The threat from nuclear testing is from the degree to which it accelerates the growing arms race between the United States on one hand, and Russia and China on the other. The consequences of that are that we spend vast sums of money, even though we don’t get any safer,” Lewis said.

