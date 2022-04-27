Major Japan railway goes green, makes complete shift to renewable energy from April 1

The train system of Japan is a matter of pride for the country as it is one of the most important transport systems for the public and it is well known for its speed and accessibility. The train system will be adding another feather to its cap as they are about to take an extremely important decision.

Tokyo Railways have decided that the trains running through Shibuya and other stations of the city will switch to renewable energy sources from April 1. The seven train lines and one tram line that operates in the region will have zero carbon dioxide emissions as a result of this move.

The use of renewable energy will not be limited to just the trains as lighting, vending machines and even security screens will be powered by alternative sources in these stations as Tokyu became the first operator in the country to achieve the target of creating a complete emission-free system.

According to a report by Associated press, the move was welcomed by Nicholas Little, director of railway education at Michigan State University’s Center for Railway Research and Education.

“I would stress the bigger impacts come from increasing electricity generation from renewable sources,” he said. “The long-term battle is to increase production of renewable electricity and provide the transmission infrastructure to get it to the places of consumption,” he said.

On the other hand, Ryo Takagi, a professor at Kogakuin University and specialist in electric railway systems, said that the move is a start but the goal is still quite far away from the railway companies.

“But I am not going out of my way to praise it as great,” Takagi said.

“Bigger gains would come from switching from diesel trains in rural areas to hydrogen powered lines and from switching gas-guzzling cars to electric,” he was quoted as saying by the AP report.